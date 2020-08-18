Tiffany Sayre

TIFFANY ELIZABETH SAYRE, We have lost one of the strongest women of our time. She was an amazing mother, steadfast friend, and an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She touched so many lives in a positive way that the hole she left will be empty for years to come. Words are incapable of describing the emptiness left by the tragedy of her passing. We will always love and miss her.
She is survived by her son Morgan, her mother Carolyn Brown and her father Joseph Brown, her sister Tammy Brown, and many nieces and nephews as well as her friends who she considered. She is also survived by her gathering:five cats,three dogs,one horse and a donkey.