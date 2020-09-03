TIJUAN "BOO" LOUIS TYSON; 32, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020. Preston Funeral Home will host a viewing on Sept. 5th from 11am to noon, with a private family service immediately following. The funeral service will be livestream at Preston Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 12:00 noon.
