TILDEN RAY BELL, 86, of Manila, WV went to his heavenly reward on Monday, May 8, 2023 after an extended illness of renal and pulmonary complications. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Pullins) Bell, brother Lowell Gene Bell, father Rothmel 'Rod' Bell, and mother Celia (Varney) Bell, sisters Betty (Bell) Ferrell and Patsy (Bell) Black.
Til is survived by his loving daughter Kimberly Dunlap and brother Gary Bell in addition to three grandchildren: Shawna, Charlie, and Kayla Dunlap, and 6 great grandchildren: Jordan Aleshire and Zach McNeely, Braleigh, Grayson, Leslie, and Joshua Hensley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Tilden and wife Judy were members of Manila Church of Christ. They loved serving the Lord and fellowshipping with church family and neighbors.
Tilden received honorary recognition for being a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. His hobbies included boating, motorcycle riding, ATV's, hunting, farming, landscaping, contributing to local and state campaigns, and just being with family and friends.
After marriage, Til worked for General Motors Corporation in Cleveland, OH. He returned to WV, working for Logan Block Plant in the early 60's. He later worked for the Boone County Sheriff's office and WV ABC Commission in Madison, WV. Tilden completed his job-related experiences with C&O/CSX Railroad. He was hired as a brakeman, worked as Trainmaster at Peach Creek, and retired as Yardmaster in Danville, WV after 34 year career. Til enjoyed and appreciated his people and the time they spent together working and building friendships. He took pride in helping others. Whether it be financial support, contributions to community, employment opportunities at CSX or any other occupation around the state you might be seeking, he was your guy. People were important to Til, and he tried his best to be a good friend and neighbor. He was always willing to help people find work, and his input was very impactful for so many in our community seeking employment.
His love was apparent to family and friends. As was said of King David, "His seat will be empty." Greatly beloved as a Christian, a son, a father and grandfather, a brother, a coworker, an uncle, and a friend, he will be sorely missed.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Mel Gresham and Doc Hale officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.