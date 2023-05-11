Thank you for Reading.

Tilden Ray Bell
SYSTEM

TILDEN RAY BELL, 86, of Manila, WV went to his heavenly reward on Monday, May 8, 2023 after an extended illness of renal and pulmonary complications. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy (Pullins) Bell, brother Lowell Gene Bell, father Rothmel 'Rod' Bell, and mother Celia (Varney) Bell, sisters Betty (Bell) Ferrell and Patsy (Bell) Black.

Til is survived by his loving daughter Kimberly Dunlap and brother Gary Bell in addition to three grandchildren: Shawna, Charlie, and Kayla Dunlap, and 6 great grandchildren: Jordan Aleshire and Zach McNeely, Braleigh, Grayson, Leslie, and Joshua Hensley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you