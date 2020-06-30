Tillie Moore

Tillie Moore
TILLIE MOORE passed away quietly on June 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Varnamtown, North Carolina. She was 94 years old.

A devout and pious lady of unimpeachable kindness, she was perhaps best known as the owner and operator of The Peanut Shoppe on Capitol Street, which she and her husband, Delbert Moore (predeceased), purchased from Planter's Nut Company in 1950.

She had two daughters, Ona Bailey (Moore, predeceased) and Debra Kimble (Moore), currently of Varnamtown, North Carolina.

She is survived also by four grandchildren, Alpha and Dennis Bailey, and Jay and Adam Kimble, as well as six great-grandchildren, Nathan and Owen Bailey, and Madyson, Noah, Kane and Teddi Kimble.

There will be no memorial or service at this time, but the family reserves the right to do so in the future at an appropriate time and place.

In lieu of flowers or other condolences, the family asks that interested persons simply make a donation in Tillie's name to a local Charleston charity of their choice.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her, and our world is certainly poorer now due to her loss.

