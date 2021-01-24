TIMMY LEE ABBOTT 76, formerly of St. Albans, WV, passed away peacefully at his home January 17, 2021. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served as a Military K-9 Policeman. He was a longtime member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Sr. and Alberta Abbott, his brothers Ken and Dave Abbott, two grand-babies that passed away before birth, and his beloved K-9 Prince.
He is survived by his first wife Sandra Abbott, their two daughters Sherry Dent and Christina Abbott-Leclercq, and his brother JR Abbott. In Clover, SC he is survived by his wife Pam, Jason Tucker, Risha Ray, five grandchildren, and his cat Windy.
His wishes were to be cremated with a private memorial.
"WE LOVE OUR DADDY A WHOLE BIG BUNCH AND WE ARE BUDDIES."