TIMMY LEE DUNLAP, 53, of Madison, passed away, July 4, 2020. Service will be at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences and complete obituary may be left/read at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, is honored to serve the Dunlap Family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020
Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.
Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.