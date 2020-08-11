TIMMY WAYNE THORNTON, 66, of Eleanor passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital following at short illness. He was a 1972 graduate of Buffalo High School and retired from Parkline in Eleanor with 35 years of service.
Born February 3, 1954 he was the son of the late Lawrence and Barbara Thornton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Thornton and his mother in law, Bettie Clendenin
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Brenda Thornton; son, Travis (Amy) Thornton; daughter, Mendi (James) Whittington; son, Cody (Rebecca) Thornton; grandchildren, Caiden, Carli, Cruz, Colbea, Baby C, Lane, Alivia and Emersyn; aunts, Sharon (Jim) Maloy and Bonnie (Lowell) Garrison; father in law, Eddie Clendenin. Timmy is also survived by a person whom he always considered his brother, Fred Priddy along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday August 11, at Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel).
Online condolences may be sent to the Thornton family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements