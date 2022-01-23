TIMOTHY AUSTIN "TIM" CONAWAY, age 40, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA, on January 18, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born on May 29, 1981, Tim lived in Charleston nearly all his life and was a student at Capital High School and West Virginia State University. At the time of his passing, Tim was an assistant food service director with the Trinity Group. He also recently ran a successful small business, selling comic books, character merchandise, and related memorabilia.
Above all else, Tim valued his family - he stayed close with them, visiting and/or calling several times each week; and his son, Austin, was always his pride and joy. He could often be found enjoying sporting events, video gaming, or simply spending time and talking with those most important to him. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Duke Blue Devils and loyally defended his choices of teams with anyone willing to engage.
Left to carry on Tim's memory are his son, Austin; fianc e, Madison Tignor; mother and stepfather, Jaunita Conaway and Tim Craddock; father, Anthony Pannell; brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Anna Pannell; nephews, Parker and Owen; and many extended family members and friends who were loved and impacted by Tim over the years.
A celebration of Tim's life is planned for Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. Visitation will held from 2 p.m., until the start of the service. Mask and social distancing protocols must be followed in the facility.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toward the family's final expenses for Tim and/or his son's educational endeavors. Donations can be made directly to the family or at https://gofund.me/6e1c7b87.