TIMOTHY BURGESS, 47, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Service will be on Thursday, December 24, at 2 p.m. at the first shelter on the left across from the train at Chief Logan State Park in Logan. Burial will be in the Burgess-Brown Cemetery at Madison Creek. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.