TIMOTHY CHAD COFFMAN 67, passed away March 21, 2022 when he took his last breath at work in his favorite chair at the place he loved, West Virginia Health Right.
He was an angel on earth, loved to help anyone and everyone and was an organ donor.
Tim attended Dupont High School and was a coal miner for 18 years. He was an avid music lover, listening to every kind, a long-distance runner and earned the nickname 'the running coal miner'. Tim loved the outdoors and sitting on the porch in his rocking chair watching the world go by.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Phile and Helen Halstead Siders; and brother-in-law, Dannie Bright.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Jil Coffman; daughters, Emmi Coffman (Leonard Saunders) and Erin Blackmon (Chris) all of Charleston; adopted son, Jeremy Sweeney; brother, Mickey Siders (Melody); sister, Robyn Marshall; grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Zakkary and Alana Keiffer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington Street East, Charleston, West Virginia with Bishop Wayne R. Crozier and Pam Haley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Sunday.
In keeping with Tim's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored prior to the memorial service.