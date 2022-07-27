TIMOTHY DELANEY HOUSTON, 43 of Morgantown passed away at home on July 22, 2022 after a long battle with chronic illness.
Tim was born September 19, 1978, a son of Brian D. Houston and Nancy J. Anderson Houston of Morgantown. In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by one brother Todd M. Houston of Morgantown; uncle Mark H. Houston Jr. of Austin, TX; and uncle Chris Knapp of Clarksburg, WV.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandfather Mark H. Houston and grandmother Pauline R. Knapp.
Tim was a 1996 graduate of University High school and received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from West Virginia University in 2000. He graduated from Law School at the University of Illinois in Champaign in 2003.
Tim worked after graduation from law school for Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso until he opened his own law practice in Morgantown with his lifelong friend J.J. Clark.
Tim had many interests but his favorite was connecting with friends via computer. He was a kind and gentle man. He loved music of all types and taught himself to play guitar. Tim loved animals who loved him back, but most of all he dearly loved his mother who was his soulmate and best friend. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Friends may call at the McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Westover on Friday from 11 until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with family and friends sharing. Burial will follow at East Oak Grove Cemetery.