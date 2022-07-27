Thank you for Reading.

Timothy Delaney Houston
TIMOTHY DELANEY HOUSTON, 43 of Morgantown passed away at home on July 22, 2022 after a long battle with chronic illness.

Tim was born September 19, 1978, a son of Brian D. Houston and Nancy J. Anderson Houston of Morgantown. In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by one brother Todd M. Houston of Morgantown; uncle Mark H. Houston Jr. of Austin, TX; and uncle Chris Knapp of Clarksburg, WV.

