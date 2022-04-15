TIMOTHY DWAYNE STRICKLAND, 62, of Elkview left this earthly world suddenly on Sunday April 10, 2022 at home on the farm. He went to be with his Heavenly Father.
He was the son of the late Ray Russell Strickland and Doris Ann Young Strickland. He was also preceded in death by his mother in law, Mary Kathleen Massey.
Tim was a member of Laborers Local 1353 where he frequently worked as a Labor Stewart. He had 38 years of service and retired in 2015. He was a loving and caring soul to his friends and family. He was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend.
He is survived by: wife, Debbie Strickland; son, Timmy Ray Strickland at home; step-daughter, Staci Dunn and her husband, Sam and their son, Riley; Amber Shirkey (Miguel Aguire) and their children, Maria Miguel and Liliana; sister, Judy Strickland; brothers, Jim Strickland and his children, Catie and Cassie, Richard Strickland, Steve Strickland and his wife, Patricia and their children, Lillian and Jason; several nieces and nephews all of Elkview.
The visitation services will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m., with Pastor Craig Gillenwater officiating. Burial will be in the Strickland Cemetery Elkview.