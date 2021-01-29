TIMOTHY HOWARD GRALEY, 63, of Hurricane, WV, formerly of Whitesville, WV, entered his Heavenly Home on January 27, 2021.
Tim had accepted Jesus and was baptized at the Whitesville Baptist Church. Tim retired from the West Virginia Public Service Commission. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Darlene Graley, wife Sharon Mynes, his son Timothy James Graley, and special pet, Chester.
He is survived by his daughter Jeanna Williams (Jason) of Bridgeport, WV, daughter Sherri Adkins (Scott) of Charleston, WV, grandson Avery Williams, and granddaughter Aubrey Williams both of Bridgeport, WV. Honoring Tim's wishes he will be cremated and due to Covid-19, there will be no service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Tim's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com