Tim was born in Gauley Bridge, WV on June 20, 1957 to William D. Grimmett and Mary L. "Weasie" Grimmett of Gauley Bridge, WV. He was President of Narco, Inc. in Smithers, WV, a member of the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology.
He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Grimmett and brother William D. Grimmett II. Survivors include his daughter Ashley Nashae Grimmett and granddaughter Arlie Alan Thurman of Asheville, NC, his mother, Mary L. "Weasie" Grimmett of Gauley Bridge, WV, brother Mark A. Grimmett (Pam) of Charleston, WV, niece Talia Grimmett of Swiss, WV, nephews William D. Grimmett III (Elizabeth) of Bayden, PA, Mark Ashton Grimmett (Kaila) of Falls View, WV and Dakotah R. Grimmett (Katie) of Charleston, WV, former wife and longtime friend Elda Lois Grimmett of Asheville, NC and his loving dog Boisen.
TIMOTHY JOHN GRIMMETT - lived fast, loved hard. A son, father, brother, Gdaddy, friend, a country boy at heart, man of faith, brilliant businessman - left this world in the arms of his family on Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021.
Tim was a wild and beautiful soul, one who left this world too soon. In his wake, he leaves a legacy of love and adventure; forever alive in our memories as a playful spirit, contagiously spreading joy among his kindred. Those who spent time with Tim knew he lived life to the fullest; his wit, humor & generous heart deeply impacted every life he touched.
All of this world's most impactful people have a history of struggle, and, likewise, Tim transformed his greatest trials into victories for many. He spent 9 years of his life triumphantly sober and fighting alongside others to break the destructive cycle of addiction in their lives. Tim was a man who believed that simple acts of goodness ripple outward to create more goodness, and he conducted his life as proof of this power.
If you spent time with Timmy, you heard him tell a story - a good one. Maybe it left you both in laughter or pulled at your heart or maybe blindsided you into shock and disbelief. That was the eloquence of Tim. Now, may we encounter him in the unforgettable stories we happen on in our own lives; may we hear him in the laughter of a good joke and feel his presence amidst the peaceful presence of the natural world he deeply loved.
The one thing Tim told his daughter many times ~ never stop playing. May we all remember that joy is the great beauty of this life and live it to the fullest like Tim.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening April 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV. The Funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers family ask for donations be made to Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge, WV.
