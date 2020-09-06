TIMOTHY JOHN LINKENAUGER, 60, of Cross Lanes, died of complications from heart disease on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, with his loving wife and son by his side. Tim was born February 10, 1960 in South Charleston, WV, the eldest child of the late Carlos E. Linkenauger Jr. and Margaret K. McClain.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his youngest son, Jared Linkenauger. Tim was a 1978 graduate of Dunbar High School, where he participated in baseball and football programs. He was a dedicated employee of Mountaineer Gas Company for 34+ years until his health interfered with his ability to work. Tim had a passion for youth sports and spent countless hours organizing and coaching the children of Cross Lanes. He enjoyed gardening and golf, but nothing gave him more pleasure than making people laugh and watching his Mountaineers win. A devoted husband, father, gas-man, and friend - Tim will be greatly missed by many.
Tim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jill Linkenauger, son, Timothy (TJ) Linkenauger II, step-father, Joseph McClain, and sister, Carolyn Campbell.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID restrictions. The family wishes to thank the MEDICAL ICU doctors and nurses at Cabell Huntington for the extraordinary care and comfort they provided. On line condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.