TIMOTHY JUSTIN "TJ" FISHER, 30, of St. Albans passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday August 28, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Fisher family.
