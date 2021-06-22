TIMOTHY LEE BALDWIN, 60, of Costa, WV passed away June 9, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Barkers Cemetery at Ashford. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time. Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
