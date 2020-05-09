Timothy Lee Jordan

TIMOTHY LEE JORDAN, 42, of Racine, died May 5, 2020. He will be cremated and a service will be held at Michaels Cemetery, Prenter. Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited. Call Diane at (502) 851-4905 if you would like to attend. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020

Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. 

Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.

Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle. 

Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.

Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.