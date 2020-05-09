TIMOTHY LEE JORDAN, 42, of Racine, died May 5, 2020. He will be cremated and a service will be held at Michaels Cemetery, Prenter. Due to the pandemic, attendance will be limited. Call Diane at (502) 851-4905 if you would like to attend. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020
Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.
Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle.
Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.
Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.