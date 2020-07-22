TIMOTHY LEE McLAUGHLIN, 51 of Grand Ridge, Florida formerly of Marlinton passed away at his home. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Cochran Cemetery. Burial will follow.
