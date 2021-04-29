TIMOTHY LLOYD MORRISON, 59, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Glade Creek. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville. There will be no visitation.
