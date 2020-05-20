Timothy Lynn Derrick

TIMOTHY LYNN "TIMMY" DERRICK, 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at CAMC Memorial, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late Lester "Dube" and Lessie "Mae" Derrick.
Timmy is survived by his daughter, Cheyenne Derrick; sisters, Judy Derrick (Tom), Doris "Topsy" Burford (Jerry), and Donetta Kiser; brother, Raymond "Bunny" Toney; and grandsons, Kane and Ronan Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by his companion, Kim Whittington, and her daughters, Jessica Harper and Makenzi Whittington, and grandchildren, Cain, Morgan, Mersades, and Mattison Harper.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Boggess and Cynthia Derrick.
Graveside services will be held at a later day.
