TIMOTHY MARK MIDKIFF, 54, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at home. Private funeral service will be held for Timothy at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Manning family.
