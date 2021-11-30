TIMOTHY MICHAEL "TIM" GOHEEN, 67, a lifelong resident of Richwood, passed away peacefully at CAMC Memorial on Saturday, November 27, following a short battle with leukemia.
Tim was born to Mike and Sarah "Lemoine" Goheen on January 30, 1954.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joey and Kevin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie, daughter, Michelle and husband Chad Mullens, and grandchildren, who brought him so much joy, Chanler and Avery. In addition to his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, he is survived by sisters, Cathy Littlefield and husband Jack of Columbus, Ohio, and Anne Ruckman of Leivasy, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Tim attended Holy Family Catholic School in Richwood until 8th grade and graduated from Richwood High School in 1971. He attended Marshall University. He was an underground coal miner for Sewell, Oneida, Terry Eagle, and Consol coal companies. He was a Master Mason and a member of Camden Masonic Lodge #107. Additionally, he was a member of Beni Kedem Shriners, where he was proud to be a driver and took many local patients to Shriners Hospitals; also, he was a member of the Nicholas Motor Corp (he drove the Model A).
He was honored to call Richwood, West Virginia, his hometown, enjoyed keeping a freshly-mowed lawn, and he loved playing pool with great friends on Saturday nights.
The family will accept visitors on Tuesday, November 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Simons- Coleman Funeral Home. Funeral Wednesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Masonic Rites Service. Internment West Virginia Memorial Gardens at Calvin.