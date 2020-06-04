Timothy "Pappy" Dotson

TIMOTHY F. "PAPPY" DOTSON, 61, of Warren, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 18, 1959, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Okey J. and Helen G (Adkins) Dotson.
On March 21, 1977, he married Tamera E. Baker, who survives him.
Tim was a hard worker who most recently worked with his sons at Timber Creek Structures. He loved spending time with his grandbabies and living life to the fullest.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Tamera E. Dotson, and four children, Tim (Veronica) Dotson of Liberty, Ohio, Jonathan (Rachel) Dotson of Lordstown, Ohio, Ashley (Fred) Wilkinson of Canton, Ohio, and Kristoffer Dotson of Warren Heights, Ohio. He also leaves behind five siblings, Okey J. (Anita) Dotson Jr., Otis (Ruth) Dotson, Neva (David) Estep, Bonnie (George) Ashcroft, and John (Patty) Dotson; and nine grandchildren, Dustin, Dewy, Skylar, Addison, Logan, Noah, Bentley, Hannah, and Delilah.
Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Betty Dotson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, Ohio. Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.
Interment and a graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, W.Va.
