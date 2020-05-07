TIMOTHY PAUL HARPER, 31, of Poca entered into rest on May 4, 2020. Timmy was a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a grandson, and a loyal friend.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Davis and stepfather, Scott Davis; sister Sonjia (Steve) and nephew Cole Richardson; sister, Lesa (Steve) and nephew Brayden DeJong and nieces Nicole, Alyssa, and Sydney DeJong; brother Stephen Harper and Kayla Hudson. He is also survived by his aunts Sherrie Stover and Sonjia Curry; uncles Gary (Esther) Stover and special uncle Greg Gorrell; grandfather Charles Stover.
Timmy was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Dorothy Stover, his cousin Kevin Stover, and his paternal grandparents Lewis and Rose Harper.
Timmy enjoyed weight lifting, and he loved to hunt and fish. He loved nature, spending time in West Virginia's woods and mountains, and he had a deep love for animals. He was special to his nephews Cole and Brayden and played with them at every opportunity.
Timmy was a friend to all he met and helped many of his friends when they were in need. He had a very generous and loyal spirit, and was deeply loved by his friends and his family.
Forever we will cherish our love and memories of Timmy.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines set forth by the state of WV, a private service will be held for his family. The family encourages his friends to share special memories or online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com
