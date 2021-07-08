TIMOTHY PAUL McCALLISTER, 31, of Sod, WV, on eagle's wings took the next step in his journey Sunday, July 4, 2021.
His work in landscaping was not just a job, but his passion.
Tim was predeceased by his grandparents, Phyllis Ann Holbrook and Emma Jean McCallister.
He is survived by his mother, Vanieca (Nisa) Holbrook; father & stepmother, Robert and Yvonne McCallister; step-sister Shonna (Josh) Peters; paternal grandfather, David McCallister; maternal special grandmother, Lois Whaley and maternal grandparents, Jerrell and Marcella Holbrook; aunts and uncles, Glenn and Monia Turley, who were like his second parents, Clifton (Amy) Holbrook, Branita (Randy) Bratka, Kim (Richard) Kollmeyer, Gary G. (Rosemary) McCallister, Sam (Connie) Runyon and Tammy (Wade) Endicott; nieces and nephew, Mattison, Ashton and Avery; and a host of relatives and friends who loved Tim and will dearly miss him.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
In keeping with Tim's wishes, he will be cremated following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV