TIMOTHY "T.J." MEADOWS, 34 of Bloomingrose died September 19, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was a former coal miner and was an excellent heavy equipment mechanic. He was a loving son and brother.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Emma Lee Hannah Keffer and paternal Grandparents, Herschel and Charlotte Meadows.
Surviving are, son, Timothy Chase Meadows and his mother Amber Hayes of Madison, parents, Tim and Cathy Meadows of Bloomingrose, sisters, Laura Windland of Cincinnati, OH, Jessalyn Meadows of Bloomingrose, brother, Dillon (Alecia) Meadows of Charleston, maternal grandfather, James Harold (Phyllis) Keffer of Bloomingrose, girlfriend, Beth Workman of Madison and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday September 23, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Graveside service and burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Peytona with Rev. Mark Thomas officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.