TIMOTHY "TIMBO" DEAN ROBERTS, age 62, of Gallipolis Ferry, was taking a dream hunting trip with his sons Nathan and Eric and good friend Mike Brown. Destination was Durango, Colorado in hopes of mounting that big elk head, when a tragic accident occurred. At this time we are unsure as to the cause of the wreck. It doesn't really matter, because the Lord decided to take Timbo on home. I am pretty sure it was because of his work ethic and carpentry skills that he was called home to complete what is needed before the rapture of His Church (of course just my thoughts) not biblical. BUT THIS IS BIBLICAL, at the age of 15 Timbo accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior at Jordan Baptist Church, asking Christ to come into his heart, believing he paid the price for his sin by suffering on an old rugged cross, buried and then on the 3rd day gloriously arose to conquer death, hell and the grave "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not parrish, but have everlasting life" John 3:16 Timbo accepted his free gift.
He is survived by a gal he met on a blind date named Debbie Humphrey Withrow. This couple dated only five months and decided to run off to Pearisburg, VA to be married. The marriage lasted a quick 31 years.
Timbo is also survived by his sons, Nathan and wife Rachel and Eric and wife Rebekah, whom he adored and was so proud of the Christian young men and daddy's they have become.
Timbo never missed a football or baseball game, cheering his boys on from the bleachers often times, attempting to assist the refs and or umpires with their eyesight.
He attended New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant where he loved his church family. He was a retired welder out of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 521 in Huntington, WV, after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Minturn Lodge No. 19 A.F. & A.M. of Point Pleasant.
Timbo loved physical labor and enjoyed building, fixing and repairing for family and friends. He absolutely loved the outdoors, helping his nephew Shad with cattle, riding horses and going on fishing trips with his buddies, Don Johnson, Dave Asseff and Roger Wamsley. He also enjoyed playing softball, and often in centerfield during games would catch fly balls behind his back upsetting his teammates, especially his brothers.
He is also survived by his two precious grandchildren, Everly Ruth Roberts and Heath Oakley Roberts and also, Reid Anniston Roberts (whom Timbo has already met) even before her arrival here on earth, she is due to arrive spring of 2022. Timbo would often go see our babies to hold, rock, feed, hug, and love on. He loved being a Papa!!
Others that were precious to him were his daughters-in-law, Rachel (Stewart) Roberts and Rebekah (Dunham) Roberts. Timbo often bragged on the women his sons married, becoming the perfect spouses and mothers to our grandchildren. He loved you girls so much!
He is also survived by a brother, Ricky (Drema) Roberts; and a twin sister, Tammy (Sam) Queen. These siblings have been through a lot together for the following reasons. Timbo was preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Smith) Roberts; father, George Oakley Roberts; and brother, Joey Allen Roberts. Believing we have that blessed hope of a wonderful family reunion.
Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Selena (Jamie) Higginbotham and their children Makinley and Braylon, Courtney (Virgil) Watson and their children Ethan and Emily, Melissa (Chris) Barnett and their children Bailey and Gavin and Shad (Shana) Roberts and their children Delaney and Jake.
He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Frankie Humphrey; brother-in-law, Denny (Kim) Humphrey and their sons and grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Judy (Ray/M&M) Eggleton and their son and grandchild and Sara (Kevin) Parker and their sons.
A special thanks to the Colorado Coroner and Police Department for their care and compassion. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and Social Workers at San Luis Regional Medical Center and the Penrose St. Francis Hospital, who tenderly helped us get organized and coordinated for the meetings and paper work we needed to complete. Also, for the wonderful care we had at Wilcoxen Funeral Home for taking over the legalities to get our Timbo home.
I cannot forget to thank Mike Boso, who actually flew to Colorado, drove a few hours, and then actually had to wait in a parking lot for over five hours just to find us and to help in any way possible. The main job he did for us was having circle prayer with the family at the hospital. There is a sweet story (I will not elaborate too much), just to say Timbo flew to Colorado a few years back in an attempt to find Mike because he was lost in the snowy mountains of Colorado. Isn't that a sweet connection the Lord gave us!!
Finally, I would like to thank each and everyone who have texted, called, donated money, food, flowers and offered assistance. We know any of you would have been ready to hop on a plane to help as well. Timbo has been blessed with wonderful family and friends.
Please be in much prayer for our family in the days ahead especially for our sons Nathan Dean and Eric Thomas.
A celebration of Timbo's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Dean Warner and Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Burial will follow at the Roberts Family Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, for those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Bible Baptist Church, 107 Robinson Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550, for future projects that I know that the Lord will bless.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.