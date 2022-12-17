Thank you for Reading.

Timothy “TJ” Banks Jr
TIMOTHY "TJ" BANKS JR, 52 years old of Ridgeview, West Virginia heard his welcome home thou good and faithful servant on December 14, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was a true and dedicated son of God who lived life for Jesus to the fullest and wanted everyone else to as well. He had been sick and in and out of the hospitals most of this year (with multiple surgeries) but his faith never wavered and he always believed he would be healed of his illness. His main goal was to be home and he told doctors that every time they asked him how he was. He may not have got to stay at his earthly home but is now in his new home that he will never have to leave again. He did get his miracle; our ways are not God's ways but much higher. He ran the race and kept the faith and to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. To know TJ or JJ (lol) was to love him. He was so humble and his first love with JESUS! He was not only a Christian, but he was a dancer, preacher, runner, singer, worshipper, testifier and filled with the Holy Ghost and fire!! Serving Jesus was his greatest desire and a huge asset, he wanted everyone to have what he had. He loved going to church and praising Jesus. Although the devil took his health, he could not take Jesus out of his heart and his soul. He was a dedicated husband and with the love of his life Christi for 26 years. He was a great friend, uncle, brother, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and even to the role on as dad when he needed to. He will be loved and missed by so many. He left a legacy behind for sure of how it was to serve Jesus and make Heaven your home.

