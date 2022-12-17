TIMOTHY "TJ" BANKS JR, 52 years old of Ridgeview, West Virginia heard his welcome home thou good and faithful servant on December 14, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends.
He was a true and dedicated son of God who lived life for Jesus to the fullest and wanted everyone else to as well. He had been sick and in and out of the hospitals most of this year (with multiple surgeries) but his faith never wavered and he always believed he would be healed of his illness. His main goal was to be home and he told doctors that every time they asked him how he was. He may not have got to stay at his earthly home but is now in his new home that he will never have to leave again. He did get his miracle; our ways are not God's ways but much higher. He ran the race and kept the faith and to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. To know TJ or JJ (lol) was to love him. He was so humble and his first love with JESUS! He was not only a Christian, but he was a dancer, preacher, runner, singer, worshipper, testifier and filled with the Holy Ghost and fire!! Serving Jesus was his greatest desire and a huge asset, he wanted everyone to have what he had. He loved going to church and praising Jesus. Although the devil took his health, he could not take Jesus out of his heart and his soul. He was a dedicated husband and with the love of his life Christi for 26 years. He was a great friend, uncle, brother, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and even to the role on as dad when he needed to. He will be loved and missed by so many. He left a legacy behind for sure of how it was to serve Jesus and make Heaven your home.
TJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Phoeba and Carson Armstrong, and Hillard Dunlap, paternal grandparents: Ishmael/Ruth Banks.
Left to cherish in his Memory are Christi Dawn Banks, his wife whom he adored. His face lit up when she walked in the room during his illness, and he would say "there she is". Together they built a ministry and sang and preached for Jesus. They were known as "The anointed". His Mother and Father, Timothy and Barbara Banks, Siblings, Stephanie/Eddie Barker, Greg/Kim Banks, Jamie/Ashley Banks, his children, Gracy and Blake Barker, whom he took in as his own, Mother-in-law, Sharon Hager, whom he helped care for, Father-in-law, Andrew Hager, brothers and sister in laws, Jackie/Tammy and family, Tammy/Wayne Smith, Tony Hager and Darin Hager, nieces and nephews, Andrea/Shannon Roberts, Andy/Satin Hager, Courtney/James Smith, Heather Racer, Haleigh Cooper, Lillibeth, Isaac, Phoebe, Anthony Hager, great nieces and nephews, Brennan, Gavin, Gabby, Levi Claire, special friend and sister in Christ, Joyce Miller, who supported him through his whole sickness and was his best friend and prayer partner, and a whole host of other friends co-workers and family.
Services will be at Curry Funeral Home on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Gary Toler will be officiating the service with David and Frankie Sperry assisting. Burial will follow at Barker Cemetery, Mud River.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.