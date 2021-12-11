Thank you for Reading.

Timothy W. Branham
TIMOTHY W. BRANHAM, age 67 years, a resident of Elkins, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 3, 2021. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In line with his wishes, no services will be held.

His family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you hug your loved ones close and share some good tunes. Preferably ones with righteous drum solos.

The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Timothy W. Branham. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com.

