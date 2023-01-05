Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY WAYNE BURGESS, 50, of Walton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Timothy was a 1992 graduate of Walton High School, he was a fire fighter for the Walton Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years, he also drove ambulances as a volunteer. Timothy was a truck driver for Traymark LLC., and was also a member of the painters union. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughter.

