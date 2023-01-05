TIMOTHY WAYNE BURGESS, 50, of Walton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Timothy was a 1992 graduate of Walton High School, he was a fire fighter for the Walton Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years, he also drove ambulances as a volunteer. Timothy was a truck driver for Traymark LLC., and was also a member of the painters union. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; James and Betty Burgess, brother; James "Buddy" Burgess, sister; Doris Jean Taylor, and grandparents; James, and Sadie Burgess.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife; Paula Burgess, daughter; Courtney (Trent) Dever, brothers; Randy (Tammy) Burgess, Eddie (Sandy) Burgess of Walton, Mike (Christy) Burgess of Spencer, sisters; Cheryl Paxton of Walton, Brenda Longfellow of Gandeeville, Alma (Joe) Bellamy of Kingsport, TN, Linda (Gary) Given of Amma, good friend; Harold (Tammy) Collins and Braley, along with many other friends, and work family.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Anders officiating. Burial will follow at the Burgess Family Cemetery on Lynch Ridge.
Visitation will from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.