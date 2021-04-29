TIMOTHY WAYNE SOUTHALL, 53, passed away suddenly April 22, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Mount Moriah Cemetery, Ripley with military honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
