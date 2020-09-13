TIMOTHY ALLEN WILSON, 40, of Charleston passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Debbie Wilson, and brother, Robbie Wilson.
Timothy was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was an avid NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers, and WVU sports fan.
He is survived by his brother, Bradley Wilson, and nephew, Jamie Wilson-Cox.
A service will be 2 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Cherrie Sizemore officiating.
Visitation will be 1:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.