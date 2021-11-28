TINA A. CLARK, age 63, of Charleston, suffered a sudden medical crisis and entered her anticipated Paradise by the hand of God on Friday, November 19, 2021.
She was born on December 23, 1957, the only child of Herbert and Effie Pauley. Tina is preceded in death by both her parents. Her father's passing occurring only eleven days prior to her own, as she was faithfully still working on his final arrangements.
Tina graduated with the class of 1976 at Herbert Hoover High School and later received a Bachelor's Degree from Marshall University. She served as the manager of employer compliance in the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commission with 15 years of service.
Tina was known for her ever present smile, compassionate attitude, and a devout woman of faith. She loved to spend time studying scripture, the foundation of her deep-rooted religious convictions. She had many interests including being a proud and vociferous fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes but none greater than that of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was a licensed amateur radio operator for 42 years, holding the callsign K8TAC. After 18 months of training, she was recently installed as a Stephen Minister by her beloved Redeemer Lutheran Church. Tina was a breast cancer survivor and had committed herself to supporting women around her who were dealing with that horrible disease.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jeffrey Clark, of Charleston, son Patrick Joel (Kandice) of Fairmont, grandchildren Caroline Clark and Benjamin Clark. She also leaves behind her cherished friends, Jodi Workman (Kevin) of Charleston and Justin (Cayla) Withrow of Elkview.
A service to honor her presence in our lives and to praise God for her salvation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston. The family will receive friends at noon followed by The Divine Service at 2 p.m., with Reverend Frank C. Ruffatto officiating.
The service will also be livestreamed
Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all."
Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.
Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates. --Proverbs 31:28-31
