TINA LOUISE HARPER, 59, of Cross Lanes, passed away on September 10, 2020. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A procession will leave the funeral home for a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
