TINA M. BURFORD, 61, of Ripley, passed away May 13, 2020, at Charleston Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
She was born December 6, 1958, in Charleston, daughter of the late Franklin and Helen Wilson Burford. She was a Floor Supervisor at Kroger in Ripley where she enjoyed talking and visiting with all the customers. Her joy in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Bowling; brother Franklin D. Burford Jr.; and sister Karen Dunkle.
She is survived by her daughter, Brittany McHenry and her husband Joe; grandchildren, Jackson McHenry and Brooklynn Bowling; sisters, Debbie Atkins and her husband Roger, and Connie Beane and her husband William; and the fiancee of her son, Shanna Beckett.
A public time of visitation with the family will be on Saturday, May 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A private family service will be held following the public visitation with burial in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and slow precautionary opening of funeral guidelines, set forth by the WV Governor's office, everyone will need to wear a mask or face covering, and practice social distancing during the public visitation.
