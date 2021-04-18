TINA RENEE MCDERMITT age 60, passed unexpectedly on April 11, 2021 at her home in Sissonville,WV. Tina was born July 8, 1960 in San Bernardino, CA to the parents of Robert and Ruby Michelson.
Tina was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life, Woodrow McDermitt on May 20, 1988 in Rapid City, SD. She raised seven beautiful children with patience, discipline, and humility.
Tina was a nurturer at heart. She was kind and giving and always had time to listen and help anyone. She knew no stranger. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Tina is preceded in death by her grandson Riggs Carter. She is survived by her husband, Pete; her sons James, Joshua, Robert and Jeremiah; her daughters Ruby, Catherine and Kaleaha; a host of grandchildren and fur grandbabies; her sisters Julie Coolong, CeeCee Thompson and Rebecca Michelson; her brothers Steven and Lucas Michelson; and her parents.
Services will be held at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Rd. Huntington, WV 25701 on April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m