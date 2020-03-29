TINA (SONIS) HOLMES, age 75, died March 20, 2020. She succumbed to cancer but never surrendered her sense of humor. In her last weeks, Tina swapped stories with friends and family, always the big sister, wanting her loved ones to know that she was "OK with this" and that she wanted the people she loved to be OK with it too.
She was born July 12, 1944, to Berton and Mary Sonis in Charleston, W.Va. Tina was educated at Charleston High School and Marshall University in Huntington where she began a long career in advertising and marketing at then-WSAZ radio (now WRVC).
Returning to Charleston, she worked at the Charleston Daily Mail as the newspaper's obituary writer and from there went to the state Division of Highways' public information office. Most of her career was spent at One Valley Bank/BB&T as marketing director with subsequent marketing/public relations jobs at CAMC, City National Bank, and the state's Department of Administration and Office of Technology.
Tina was Charleston's "time lady," the voice on the time and temperature phone line for 17 years. Her voice was unforgettable.
Her passion was fresh figs. And people. She had a gift for deeply connecting within minutes of meeting someone new. Tina thrived on knowing how others were doing and listened intently as they confided in her.
The family thanks Tina's friends, old and new, who visited by phone or in person.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Larry Sonis, and husbands John Scott and Robert Holmes, Tina is survived by her devoted sister Debby Sonis and loving brother-in-law Frank McCallum; cherished niece Lauren Sonis and nephew-in-law Igor Grigoryev; and close cousins Josh Gottlieb, Saunders McDonald, and Carolyn Pearce.
Tina's honorary sisters, Bobbi Burdette, Terry Kelly, and Leigh Taylor, spent every waking (and sleeping) moment possible with Tina and Debby during what was an aggressive final stage of colon cancer.
A celebration to honor Tina is planned at Aladdin Restaurant in Charleston at a later date.
Donations in Tina's memory may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV, 25311; www.hospicecarewv. org.