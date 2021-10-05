TOBBY LEE PAYNE, 58, of Pinch, formally of Clendenin, West Virginia passed away after an extended illness Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, and son.
He was born February 22, 1963, in Charleston, to Counsil Gene Payne and Bonnie "Jean" Nichols Payne.
He was proceeded in death by his father Rev. Council Gene Payne.
He is survived by his loving, wife of 30 years April Denise Carper Payne of Pinch, son Brandon Payne, of Pinch, daughter Amber Carper Short (Todd) of South Charleston. He is survived by Mother Bonnie "Jean" Payne of Clendenin. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Kyra Short, Alexis "Lexi" Short, & Hayden Short of South Charleston and his fur baby Raven.
He was a member of the Carpenters Local 1207-439 for 38 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fishing trips with his grandson Hayden.
Our family would like to thank CAMC Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Center for the services they provided.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Keyser officiating. Burial will follow at the Otto Nichols Family Cemetery in Clendenin.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, at Hafer Funeral Home.