Toby Allen McCallister
TOBY ALLEN McCALLISTER, 76, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A native of Nitro, West Virginia, Toby was the son of the late Crede McCallister and Phyllis McCallister. He was a graduate of Nitro High School and West Virginia State University. He worked at the Social Security Disability state agency for 43 years and retired as the Assistant Director for the State of West Virginia. A faithful and kind Presbyterian Elder and Stephen Minister, Toby also was a choir member and volunteered at Turning Points in Bradenton.

Toby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bullock McCallister, of Bradenton, his son, Ryan McCallister, of Nitro, WV, his daughter, Sara Hedrick and husband, Stephen, of Parrish, FL., and grandchildren, Trey Hedrick and Olivia Hedrick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill McCallister.

