TOBY ALLEN McCALLISTER, 76, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A native of Nitro, West Virginia, Toby was the son of the late Crede McCallister and Phyllis McCallister. He was a graduate of Nitro High School and West Virginia State University. He worked at the Social Security Disability state agency for 43 years and retired as the Assistant Director for the State of West Virginia. A faithful and kind Presbyterian Elder and Stephen Minister, Toby also was a choir member and volunteered at Turning Points in Bradenton.
Toby is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bullock McCallister, of Bradenton, his son, Ryan McCallister, of Nitro, WV, his daughter, Sara Hedrick and husband, Stephen, of Parrish, FL., and grandchildren, Trey Hedrick and Olivia Hedrick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill McCallister.
A memorial Service was held at Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch on Saturday, December 10, at 11 a.m. The service in the sanctuary and memorial garden was followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
His family will miss Toby terribly and are grateful for his compassionate heart, and his dedication to family, friends, and community. It seems very appropriate that a generous man like Toby would die on #Giving Tuesday.
On April 1, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a reception for friends of Toby and his family at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, in the fellowship hall.
Cooke Funeral Home of Nitro is assisting the family.