TODD ALLEN ROBINSON, 50, of Clendenin passed away Tuesday at St. Mary's Medical Center after his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by those he loved.
Todd was born in Charleston and attended Charleston High School, Capital High School, WV Tech in Montgomery & West Virginia University in Morgantown where he played football. Todd received multiple awards during his career including the 1989 Hunt Award as the state's top lineman, the Gatorade Award, the Red Hartman Award, the Days Inn Award, and he was recognized as Player of the Year. He especially enjoyed his time playing with the WV Lightning semi-pro team.
Todd was a father, beloved son, brother, uncle, and best friend. He is survived by his loving parents Curt & Sue Robinson; children Storm Robinson of Elkview, WV, Brooke (Josh & Macie) Beane of Tornado, WV, Lindsey Robinson of Charleston, WV, Kayley Robinson of Charleston, WV. Brother Scott (Kathy) Robinson of Campbells Creek, WV; Sister Stacey Robinson of Charleston, WV; Sister Angie Wyatt of Clendenin, WV; & several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Todd is preceded in death by niece Allie Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Hafer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
A visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Robinson Family Cemetery.