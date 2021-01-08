TOM RICHARD LOWERY Sr., 82, of Charleston, WV was called home to Heaven on Sunday, January 3, 2021 and on Thursday, January 7, 2021, his loving wife EVA LOU LOWERY, 81, was called home to Heaven to be reunited with Tom forever and with their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Tom and Eva were a couple, that when you thought of one of them you automatically thought of them together. Both loved the Lord with all their heart and Tom served as deacon at Little River Community Church, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Eva had a servant's heart and was always helping others, especially her family.
Tom was a proud teamster with 4 1/2 million safe driven miles across his 33-year journey and Eva had worked at various stores and retired from Eddie Bauer in Columbus, OH. In their retirement Tom and his "one true love" Eva embraced each other for another 22 years at their home in North Myrtle Beach, SC. There they enjoyed many walks along the shore, cruises, road trips, and his favorite was going to car shows in his "Lulu" (41 Chevy Street Rod). This is where so many people and friends learned of their ability to light up a room with their smiles, along with their generous hearts they helped any in need selflessly, never expecting anything in return, because they truly knew no strangers. Tom and Eva were a remarkable couple, parents, grandparents, and friends.
They are survived by their son; Tom Lowery (Cindy), daughter; Marilyn Mevers (Tom), grandchildren; Sarah Strickland (Jason), Kris Lowery (Alicia), Richard Legg (Amanda), Ryan Lowery (Michelle) and Gabrielle Mevers, great-grandchildren; Aubree Byrd, Landon Coleman, Bradey, Elle and Hunter Lowery.
There will be a walk-through service on January 9, 2021 from 12 - 1:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sweetbriar Assisted Living for the special care of our parents.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic in our state, it is mandated that proper facial covers are to be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers wishes of any type of contributions be made to the Children's Home Society, PO Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330 or WV/American Heart Association, 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Matthew 11: 28: Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
