TOMMIE C VANCE, age 91, Sunrise May 10, 1929 and Sunset June 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter,, R, Tamra Vance; granddaughter, Shania Vance; great granddaughter, Naomi and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. and Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The VANCE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.
McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.