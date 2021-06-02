Tommie Eugene Quintrell

TOMMIE EUGENE "TINK" QUINTRELL, 79, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 31, 2021, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Tink was a member of Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Alum Creek. He retired from Laborer Local 1353 with over 30 years of service at Elco Mechanical. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, and fishing.
Tink was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Grace Quintrell; brothers, Forest, Doris, and Duke Quintrell; sisters, Nona Mae Woodrum, Bertha Dunlap, and Zola Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Quintrell; sons, Tony Quintrell, Michael (Annie) Quintrell, Jeff (Jennifer) Quintrell; stepchildren, Jimmy Marker, Teresa (Russel) Breedlove, Melinda Ray; sister, Eva (Benny) Gillenwater, brother, Vernon (Brenda) Quintrell; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Minister Teddy Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
A special thanks goes out to Kevin and Stephanie Dunlap.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV