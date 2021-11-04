TOMMY ALLEN DORSEY 59, of Charleston passed away October 31, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Tommy was retired with over 15 years of service for United Airlines and followed with a career in automotive sales. He was a 1980 graduate of Dupont High School, an avid fan of NASCAR and cars in general; be it repairs, driving or selling. Tommy was a Protestant, loved his pet cats and all forms of wildlife, enjoyed traveling around the country and vacations at the beach.
Preceding him in death were his father, Virgil Dorsey; grandparents, Alfred and Rosa Harmon and Clyde and Irene Dorsey.
Surviving are his sons, Joshua Dorsey and Preston Dorsey; daughter, Maryn Dorsey all of Bluff City, Tennessee; mother, Charlotte Dorsey of Charleston; and brothers, Anthony Cochran of Charleston and John Huffman of Harrisonburg, Virginia; special cousin, Rebecca Coleman of Asheville, North Carolina; and a host of other family members and friends.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jim Hewitt officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held two hours prior to that time. In keeping with Tommy's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored afterwards.
The family respectfully asks and will REQUIRE that everyone in attendance for the visitation or celebration of life were a mask, should any one need a mask, the funeral home will provide one.
A celebration of Tommy's life will also be will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 6th at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Virginia.