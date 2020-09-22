TOMMY B. WRISTON, 55, of Charleston passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at CAMC Hospice Care Charleston after a short illness.
He was the owner of Shrewsbury Car Wash and Landlord of several Rental Properties.
He is survived by his Mother Violet Javins. Sons Jonathan Wriston and his wife Iva. Aaron Carter and his wife Johnee. Daughter Eustacia Wriston. Sisters Judy Briggs Perry and Felisha Chase. 5 Grandchildren, and Aunt Jean Kidd and a host of other Family Members and Friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the Visitation at 1:00 p.m., in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV. with Rev. Perry officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Social Distancing will be observed and Face Coverings are required for the Visitation at the Funeral Home and the Graveside Services at the Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Wriston family.