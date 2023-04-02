TOMMY "BUDDY-RO" LEE GRALEY, 70, of Paint Creek passed away on March 30, 2023.
All who knew Tommy, will recall that they could find him outside getting into something, working relentlessly on his pond or simply taking a break on the porch swing with a large glass of water, overflowing with ice. It wasn't uncommon for him to grab a pillow and blanket to make the porch swing his bed for the night or a midday nap, even in the rain. Speaking of rain, close family and friends would often see Tommy throw on a pair of swimming trunks, grab a bar of soap, and head outside to shower off, enjoying the falling water.
Tommy always made it a priority to show support for his beloved grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He loved attending their sporting events as their biggest (and loudest!) fan. Of course, he would be sitting alone most of the time, because everyone was too embarrassed to be next to the wild man flailing his arms and yelling at the refs. If lucky enough, he'd actually get to watch the whole game without being asked to leave.
If you found him inside, Tommy would be watching TV, as long as he could track down the "flopper" to find his favorite show. What he loved more than watching Gunsmoke with his dog and best friend, Toby, was his bound-in-love family that he cherished.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents (Arlie and Aline) and sister (Gloria).
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters Connie, Angel and Tonya; Scott, his favorite son-in-law (the one and only); grandchildren Isaiah; Tyler and Tori; Aidan, Faith and Caitlyn (Brandon Hancock) and great-grandson Ty DeShay; sisters Sue Graley and Kay Swartz; and brother Jackie Graley.
Family time at the Graley's is always full of laughter, loudness, coffee, chaos, and most of all, love. Tommy's love for his family was unparalleled. He was crazy about each and every one of them and wouldn't trade his life on this earth for anything in the world.
The family would like to thank each and every person for their prayers, support, calls, texts, visits and fellowship during this time
A celebration of life will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., on Monday, April 3, 2023, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery.