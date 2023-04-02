Thank you for Reading.

TOMMY "BUDDY-RO" LEE GRALEY, 70, of Paint Creek passed away on March 30, 2023.

All who knew Tommy, will recall that they could find him outside getting into something, working relentlessly on his pond or simply taking a break on the porch swing with a large glass of water, overflowing with ice. It wasn't uncommon for him to grab a pillow and blanket to make the porch swing his bed for the night or a midday nap, even in the rain. Speaking of rain, close family and friends would often see Tommy throw on a pair of swimming trunks, grab a bar of soap, and head outside to shower off, enjoying the falling water.

