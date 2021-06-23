Thank you for Reading.

TOMMY CAROL VANDEVENDER 82 of Bartow passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Thornwood Community Church. Burial will follow in the Vandevender Cemetery at Thornwood with Military Honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Thornwood Community Church.

