TOMMY EDWARD EDENS, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2022.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edens and mother, Garnett, both of Sissonville; sisters, Betty Ann and Dolly, and his brother, Willis.
Surviving him, are his brothers, Carol (Pat) Edens, David (Phyllis) Edens and Steve (Patty) Edens, as well as, his precious and loving wife, Mary Ann Edens; his children, Tommy (Christina) Edens of Cross Lanes, Craig (Toni) Edens of Charleston, and Tonya (Geof) Taylor of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Doug, Bekka, Hanna, Noah, Michaela, Steven, and Taylor; his great grandchildren, Slaytee and Emmett and several fur-children.
He was loved irrevocably and undeniably.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Sissonville, WV. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the church.
Tommy will be laid to rest in the presence of loving family at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is assisting the family.