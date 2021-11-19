Tommy J. Johnson Nov 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOMMY J. JOHNSON, age 54, of South Charleston passed away Wednesday November 17, 2021 at his residence after a short illness.He was born May 21, 1967 in South Charleston, son of the late Keith and Eileen McCrady Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his brother John Johnson.He was a 1985 graduate of South Charleston High School and had worked for WV DHHR. He was an avid golfer.Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; and brothers William, Gerald (Liz), and Jay Johnson.A service to honor Tommy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Travis Bradley officiating.Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tommy J. Johnson Christianity Architecture Condolence William Travis Bradley South Charleston High School Sunset Memorial Park Chapel Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital