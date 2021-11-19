Thank you for Reading.

TOMMY J. JOHNSON, age 54, of South Charleston passed away Wednesday November 17, 2021 at his residence after a short illness.

He was born May 21, 1967 in South Charleston, son of the late Keith and Eileen McCrady Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his brother John Johnson.

He was a 1985 graduate of South Charleston High School and had worked for WV DHHR. He was an avid golfer.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; and brothers William, Gerald (Liz), and Jay Johnson.

A service to honor Tommy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Travis Bradley officiating.

Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you